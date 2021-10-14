180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 33.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ opened at $15.22 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

