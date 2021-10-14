180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $358,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,267 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 72.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $66.61 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.