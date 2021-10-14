200,000 Shares in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAAAU. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $2,044,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $2,555,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LAAAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 199,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

