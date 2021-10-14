2,095 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $283.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.60 and a one year high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

