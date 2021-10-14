$262.30 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce sales of $262.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.00 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $313.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $8,466,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.79. The company had a trading volume of 412,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

