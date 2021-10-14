$269.09 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post $269.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the lowest is $217.79 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 843,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

