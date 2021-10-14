2,871 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in XPEL by 40.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 152.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the second quarter worth $627,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in XPEL by 17.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,656,785. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $71.13 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

