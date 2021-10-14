$29.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report $29.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $143.23 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $147.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $402,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 84,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,044. The company has a market capitalization of $343.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $47.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

