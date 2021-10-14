2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of 2U worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.