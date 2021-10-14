$302.95 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post sales of $302.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $361.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $61.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 396%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.30. 17,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.27.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

