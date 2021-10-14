$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $115.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,282 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,983 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

