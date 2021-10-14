3,341 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,341 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,134 shares of company stock worth $17,948,183 in the last 90 days.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

