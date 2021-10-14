34,378 Shares in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Purchased by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,152,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 147,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.