35,228 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

QSR stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

