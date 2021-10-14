41,181 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

