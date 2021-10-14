420,314 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 420,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Stem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

STEM opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.