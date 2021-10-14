46,485 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WWE opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

