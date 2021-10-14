$48.09 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post sales of $48.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.97 million and the highest is $50.58 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $189.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $310.06 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $329.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 963,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,840. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

