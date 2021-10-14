$5.06 EPS Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings of $5.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $8.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.24 to $34.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.18 to $39.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after buying an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $667.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $263.34 and a 12 month high of $692.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $603.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

