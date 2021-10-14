5,844 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

