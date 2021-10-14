600 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on URI. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $8.70 on Thursday, reaching $348.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,157. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.25 and a 52-week high of $369.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.