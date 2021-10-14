66,670 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.42. 56,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,688,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $234.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

