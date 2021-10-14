$70.03 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce sales of $70.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.10 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $40.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $264.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Camtek has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $46.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

