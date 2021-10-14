7,000 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS stock opened at $188.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGS. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

