749,700 Shares in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 749,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $1,978,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $15,073,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $1,646,000.

ZTAQU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,105. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.