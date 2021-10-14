749,700 Shares in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 749,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $1,978,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $15,073,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at $1,646,000.

ZTAQU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,105. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

