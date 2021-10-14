$779.52 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $779.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.90 million. Stantec reported sales of $687.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth $205,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $257,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STN remained flat at $$49.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

