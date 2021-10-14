7,893 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,893 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,834. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

