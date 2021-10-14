$936.32 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $936.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.60 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,268. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

