$936.32 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $936.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.60 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $737.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,268. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
