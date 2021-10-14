A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

AOS stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

