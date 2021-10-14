Aadi Bioscience (AADI) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 890 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -18.04 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -2.64

Aadi Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aadi Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5095 18776 40782 783 2.57

Aadi Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.38%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.32%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

