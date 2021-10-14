Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FCO stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.48% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.