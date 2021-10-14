Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $330.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.52. Accenture has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

