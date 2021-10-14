ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

ACCO stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

