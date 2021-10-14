Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Accolade by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

