Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.54.
Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Accolade by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
