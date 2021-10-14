Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 2,966.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Acreage has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

