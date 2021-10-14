Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adient expects the supply chain disruptions, production downtime amid semiconductor shortage, increased freight costs and significant increases in commodity price to impact its 2021 revenues and adjusted EBITDA to the tune of $1.1 billion and $300 million, respectively. For 2021, Adient anticipates rising commodity price headwinds to be around $650 million. Net commodity price headwind for fiscal 2022 is estimated at $200 million. Adient also expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. The company’s stretched balance sheet plays spoilsport and restricts the firm’s flexibility to tap onto growth opportunities. High capex to develop new products is another headwind. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance now.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. Adient has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC raised its position in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Adient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Adient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Adient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

