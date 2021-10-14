Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $329.50

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329.50 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 243465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

The stock has a market cap of £716.32 million and a PE ratio of 51.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

