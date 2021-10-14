Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.25 to C$9.50. The company traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 494320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.55.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.52.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

