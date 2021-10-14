Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADVZF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

