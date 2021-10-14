Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 9,987 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $428.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 82.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

