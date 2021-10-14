Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.