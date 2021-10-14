AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Stock Price Down 3%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 77,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,665,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 4.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

In other AeroCentury news, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $50,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $336,180.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

