Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Lowered to $12.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

AFMD opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $574.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,060,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

