Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Medicus Sciences Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,382,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,902,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,045. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

