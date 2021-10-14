Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 5,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,164. The company has a market capitalization of $340.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

