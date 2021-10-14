Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Africa Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,412. Africa Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

