Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $206,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

