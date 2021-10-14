Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ API opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Agora has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

