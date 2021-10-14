Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

